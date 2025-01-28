Aramark (ARMK) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Get Free Report) is expected to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 4th. Analysts expect Aramark to post earnings of $0.48 per share and revenue of $4,615,908.03 billion for the quarter. Aramark has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.910-1.980 EPS.Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54. Aramark had a return on equity of 14.06% and a net margin of 1.51%. The business had revenue of $4.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Aramark to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

ARMK stock opened at $39.41 on Tuesday. Aramark has a 52 week low of $28.39 and a 52 week high of $42.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.42. The company has a market capitalization of $10.44 billion, a PE ratio of 39.81 and a beta of 1.64.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $0.001 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.01%. Aramark’s payout ratio is 42.42%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ARMK. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Aramark from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. StockNews.com cut Aramark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Aramark from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Aramark from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Aramark from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.59.

Aramark provides food and facilities services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Food and Support Services United States, and Food and Support Services International. The company offers food-related managed services, including dining, catering, food service management, and convenience-oriented retail services; non-clinical food and food-related support services, such as patient food and nutrition, retail food, environmental services, and procurement services; and plant operations and maintenance, custodial/housekeeping, energy management, grounds keeping, and capital project management services.

