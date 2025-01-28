Aris Water Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARIS) Shares Sold by Inspire Investing LLC

Inspire Investing LLC lowered its holdings in Aris Water Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARIS – Free Report) by 32.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 16,672 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,846 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Aris Water Solutions were worth $399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARIS. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in Aris Water Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Aris Water Solutions in the third quarter valued at $39,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Aris Water Solutions by 2,346.0% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 2,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,346 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Aris Water Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in Aris Water Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at about $199,000. 39.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aris Water Solutions Stock Down 9.2 %

ARIS opened at $26.97 on Tuesday. Aris Water Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $8.31 and a one year high of $30.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.72 and a beta of 1.94. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.27.

Aris Water Solutions Announces Dividend

Insider Activity

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 5th were paid a $0.105 dividend. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 5th. Aris Water Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.50%.

In other news, major shareholder Delaware Energy Llc sold 3,223,670 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total transaction of $83,202,922.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Debra Coy sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.39, for a total value of $38,085.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 42,082 shares in the company, valued at $1,068,461.98. This trade represents a 3.44 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,161,178 shares of company stock valued at $106,845,859. 23.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ARIS shares. Evercore ISI downgraded Aris Water Solutions from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective (up from $18.00) on shares of Aris Water Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. US Capital Advisors cut shares of Aris Water Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Aris Water Solutions from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Aris Water Solutions from $21.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.50.

Aris Water Solutions Company Profile

Aris Water Solutions, Inc, an environmental infrastructure and solutions company, provides water handling and recycling solutions. The company's produced water handling business gathers, transports, unless recycled, and handles produced water generated from oil and natural gas production. Its water solutions business develops and operates recycling facilities to treat, store, and recycle produced water.

