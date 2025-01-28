Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (ARWR) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR – Get Free Report) is expected to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 4th. Analysts expect Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals to post earnings of ($0.42) per share and revenue of $19,050.00 billion for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ARWR opened at $20.25 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 6.74 and a quick ratio of 6.74. The firm has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of -4.03 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.92. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $17.05 and a 1-year high of $36.72.

Get Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider James C. Hamilton sold 32,729 shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.82, for a total transaction of $648,688.78. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 272,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,393,458.04. The trade was a 10.74 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher Richard Anzalone sold 11,520 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.05, for a total value of $219,456.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,764,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $71,709,000.60. This represents a 0.31 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 147,432 shares of company stock valued at $2,957,986. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ARWR shares. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 29th. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.33.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's products in pipeline includes Plozasiran, which is in Phase 2b and one Phase 3 clinical trial to treat hypertriglyceridemia, mixed dyslipidemia, and chylomicronemia syndrome; Zodasiran that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of dyslipidemia and hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-PNPLA3, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat patients with non-alcoholic steatohepatitis; ARO-RAGE that is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat inflammatory pulmonary conditions; and ARO-MUC5AC, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat muco-obstructive pulmonary diseases.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.