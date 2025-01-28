Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions (AITX) Expands RADCam Benefits with Alexa & Google Home Integration

On January 21, 2025, Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions Inc. (AITX) made a significant announcement through its subsidiary, Robotic Assistance Devices Residential, Inc. (RAD-R), regarding the expansion of RADCam benefits. RADCam, known as the world’s first talking security camera and an innovative AI-driven home security solution, is set to introduce new features aimed at enhancing functionality and user interaction, solidifying its position as a choice for intelligent residential security.

Get alerts:

The latest advancements in RADCam are designed to empower homeowners with intelligent monitoring and seamless AI-driven security interactions. By integrating cutting-edge AI and automation technologies, RADCam aims to deliver a more intuitive, responsive, and adaptive security experience tailored to users’ needs. These new features will enable users to monitor their homes, interact with visitors, and customize security preferences with greater ease and control compared to traditional home security cameras.

Key features and benefits of the RADCam upgrade include:– Alexa and Google Home Integration for hands-free voice control– SARA AI Agent Call Logging providing event summaries and audio recordings– RADCam Smartwatch App offering instant alerts and notifications– Google Single Sign-On (SSO) for simplified login– Personalized Phrases and Alerts to enhance user engagement– Verbal Passphrase Duration Control for improved flexibility in detection settings

Steve Danelon, President of RAD-R, expressed enthusiasm about these advancements, noting that they represent a significant leap forward in home security technology. These enhancements aim to make security more interactive, intuitive, and tailored to individual user needs, redefining how homeowners protect and manage their properties.

The upgrades in RADCam are part of ‘Phase 3’ of the product’s roadmap and will be rolled out as software-based updates over the coming months. No additional hardware is required for existing RADCam units to support these new features, ensuring seamless integration for users.

CEO/CTO of AITX and RAD-R, Steve Reinharz, highlighted the company’s commitment to innovation and the positive impact these new RADCam features will have on homeowners seeking smarter security solutions. AITX specializes in delivering AI-based solutions that empower organizations to solve complex challenges and drive business growth.

For further information on AITX and its subsidiaries, including RADCam and RAD-R, interested parties can visit the company’s official website.ENDOFARTICLE

This article was generated by an automated content engine and was reviewed by a human editor prior to publication. For additional information, read Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions’s 8K filing here.

Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions Inc focuses on the delivery of artificial intelligence and robotic solutions for operational, security, and monitoring needs. It develops front-end and back-end software solutions. The company also provides RIO, a solar-powered trailer; ROSA-P; RADDOG; ROSS, a video management system;and ROAMEO, an unmanned ground vehicle.

Featured Stories