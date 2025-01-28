Artisan Partners Asset Management (APAM) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM – Get Free Report) is expected to release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, February 4th. Analysts expect Artisan Partners Asset Management to post earnings of $0.97 per share and revenue of $293,500.00 billion for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The asset manager reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $279.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.70 million. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a return on equity of 71.50% and a net margin of 23.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Artisan Partners Asset Management to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Artisan Partners Asset Management Trading Up 0.6 %
NYSE APAM opened at $44.39 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a PE ratio of 12.37 and a beta of 1.80. Artisan Partners Asset Management has a 12 month low of $37.89 and a 12 month high of $49.54. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $45.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.
About Artisan Partners Asset Management
Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts.
