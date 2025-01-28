Artisan Partners Asset Management (APAM) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM – Get Free Report) is expected to release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, February 4th. Analysts expect Artisan Partners Asset Management to post earnings of $0.97 per share and revenue of $293,500.00 billion for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The asset manager reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $279.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.70 million. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a return on equity of 71.50% and a net margin of 23.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Artisan Partners Asset Management to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE APAM opened at $44.39 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a PE ratio of 12.37 and a beta of 1.80. Artisan Partners Asset Management has a 12 month low of $37.89 and a 12 month high of $49.54. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $45.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on APAM shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Artisan Partners Asset Management from $40.00 to $39.50 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. TD Cowen increased their price target on Artisan Partners Asset Management from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Artisan Partners Asset Management from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Artisan Partners Asset Management currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.13.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts.

