Aspen Technology (AZPN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Free Report) is expected to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 4th. Analysts expect Aspen Technology to post earnings of $1.85 per share for the quarter. Aspen Technology has set its FY25 guidance at $7.52 EPS.Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by ($0.54). The firm had revenue of $215.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $265.04 million. Aspen Technology had a positive return on equity of 2.81% and a negative net margin of 3.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Aspen Technology to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Aspen Technology alerts:

Aspen Technology Trading Up 3.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AZPN opened at $263.50 on Tuesday. Aspen Technology has a 12 month low of $171.25 and a 12 month high of $263.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $250.59 and a 200-day moving average of $232.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.67 billion, a PE ratio of -454.31, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.76.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on AZPN shares. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Aspen Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Aspen Technology from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $265.00 target price (down previously from $275.00) on shares of Aspen Technology in a report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Aspen Technology in a research note on Saturday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $261.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on AZPN

About Aspen Technology

(Get Free Report)

Aspen Technology, Inc provides industrial software that focuses on helping customers in asset-intensive industries worldwide. The company’s solutions address complex environments where it is critical to optimize the asset design, operation, and maintenance lifecycle. Its software is used in performance engineering, modeling and design, supply chain management, predictive and prescriptive maintenance, digital grid management, and industrial data management.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Aspen Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aspen Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.