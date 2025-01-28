Atlas Private Wealth Advisors Cuts Stock Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Atlas Private Wealth Advisors trimmed its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 6.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,810 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 692 shares during the period. Tesla comprises approximately 0.6% of Atlas Private Wealth Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Tesla were worth $4,366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hengehold Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 1,347 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $544,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Tesla by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 2,814 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Tesla by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,305 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,950,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 7,099 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,867,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connable Office Inc. grew its position in shares of Tesla by 0.3% during the third quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 12,872 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $3,368,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. 66.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on TSLA. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Tesla from $250.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Tesla from $254.00 to $278.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. KGI Securities upgraded shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $276.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Tesla from $280.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Phillip Securities cut shares of Tesla from a “moderate sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $313.84.

TSLA stock opened at $397.15 on Tuesday. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $138.80 and a 1-year high of $488.54. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $398.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $294.47. The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 trillion, a P/E ratio of 108.81, a PEG ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

In related news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.76, for a total transaction of $1,007,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 105,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,442,856.32. This trade represents a 3.67 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Kimbal Musk sold 60,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.23, for a total value of $15,138,915.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,563,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $391,164,540.60. This represents a 3.73 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 617,886 shares of company stock worth $212,451,751. 20.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

