Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) Shares Sold by Avior Wealth Management LLC

Avior Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Free Report) by 67.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,470 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,342 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Avantor were worth $200,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its holdings in shares of Avantor by 99.5% during the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. acquired a new position in Avantor during the third quarter valued at $49,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Avantor by 69.6% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Avantor by 89.9% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 1,285 shares during the period. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its stake in Avantor by 278.0% in the third quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 5,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. 95.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AVTR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price target (down previously from $29.00) on shares of Avantor in a report on Friday, January 17th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Avantor from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Avantor from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Avantor from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Avantor from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Avantor currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.38.

Shares of Avantor stock opened at $22.49 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.28. Avantor, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.59 and a 12-month high of $28.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.43.

Avantor, Inc engages in the provision of mission-critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

