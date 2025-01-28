Avior Wealth Management LLC Acquires 1,278 Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Free Report) by 13.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,943 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,278 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $234,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HPE. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. bought a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 80.3% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,430 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 45.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 1,999 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Hewlett Packard Enterprise

In related news, Director Gary M. Reiner sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.47, for a total value of $1,173,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 104,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,445,386.24. This represents a 32.43 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jeremy Cox sold 7,771 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $178,733.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 61,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,419,905. The trade was a 11.18 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 332,166 shares of company stock worth $7,300,629. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on HPE shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. StockNews.com lowered Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Raymond James upgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $23.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Susquehanna restated a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Price Performance

Shares of HPE opened at $22.98 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $22.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.42. The company has a market capitalization of $30.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.20. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a fifty-two week low of $14.47 and a fifty-two week high of $24.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 20th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.37%.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

Further Reading

