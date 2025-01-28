Avior Wealth Management LLC Acquires 163 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report) by 18.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,041 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IWO. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 144 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Atmos Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $44,000.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWO opened at $294.78 on Tuesday. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $242.63 and a 52-week high of $317.62. The company has a market capitalization of $12.29 billion, a PE ratio of 16.25 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a fifty day moving average of $299.42 and a 200-day moving average of $287.30.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

