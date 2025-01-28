Avior Wealth Management LLC Acquires 459 Shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Free Report) by 109.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 879 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $254,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,494,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,739,000 after acquiring an additional 13,236 shares during the period. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,417,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,310,000 after purchasing an additional 95,510 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 684,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,543,000 after purchasing an additional 24,946 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 484,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,122,000 after purchasing an additional 15,684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 8,529.0% in the third quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 375,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,375,000 after buying an additional 371,267 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA OEF opened at $292.86 on Tuesday. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 1-year low of $228.59 and a 1-year high of $299.45. The company has a 50 day moving average of $291.63 and a 200-day moving average of $278.94. The firm has a market cap of $14.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.76 and a beta of 1.04.

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

