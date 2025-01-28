Avior Wealth Management LLC Acquires 5,841 Shares of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IQI)

Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IQI – Free Report) by 42.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,841 shares during the quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust were worth $193,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $102,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust by 234.1% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 11,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 7,725 shares in the last quarter. Kercheville Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $115,000. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust during the third quarter valued at about $142,000.

Shares of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust stock opened at $9.85 on Tuesday. Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust has a 52 week low of $9.23 and a 52 week high of $10.53. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.10.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.0631 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.69%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 17th.

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

