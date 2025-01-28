Avior Wealth Management LLC Boosts Position in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN)

Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,845 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,657 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Lumen Technologies were worth $222,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lumen Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Lumen Technologies by 98.8% in the 3rd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 4,008 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,992 shares during the period. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lumen Technologies during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Lumen Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Lumen Technologies in the third quarter worth about $46,000. 66.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LUMN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Lumen Technologies from $6.50 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Lumen Technologies from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. TD Cowen dropped their target price on Lumen Technologies from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $4.25 price target (up from $4.00) on shares of Lumen Technologies in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lumen Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.66.

Shares of LUMN stock opened at $4.98 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.05, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.97 and a 1-year high of $10.33. The company has a market cap of $5.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.29 and a beta of 1.28.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The technology company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.21 billion. Lumen Technologies had a negative net margin of 16.06% and a negative return on equity of 49.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.09) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated products and services to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Mass Markets. It offers dark fiber, edge cloud services, internet protocol, managed security, software-defined wide area networks, secure access service edge, unified communications and collaboration, and optical wavelengths services; ethernet and VPN data networks services; and legacy services to manage cash flow, including time division multiplexing voice, private line, and other legacy services, as well as sells communication equipment, and IT solutions.

