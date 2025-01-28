Avior Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Free Report) by 53.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,755 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 959 shares during the quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HT Partners LLC raised its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. HT Partners LLC now owns 5,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. lifted its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. now owns 8,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $960,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Belmont Capital LLC grew its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 16.3% in the third quarter. Belmont Capital LLC now owns 841 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BCS Wealth Management grew its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 53,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,725,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF stock opened at $103.62 on Tuesday. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 1-year low of $55.69 and a 1-year high of $67.97. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $102.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $103.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.81 and a beta of 0.68.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were issued a $0.5863 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

