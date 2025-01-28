Avior Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY)

Avior Wealth Management LLC cut its position in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Free Report) by 18.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,225 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,557 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Infosys were worth $246,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in INFY. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Infosys during the third quarter worth $33,000. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new stake in Infosys during the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in Infosys in the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in Infosys by 25.3% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 3,795 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Infosys by 34.3% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,936 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter. 16.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Infosys alerts:

Infosys Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE INFY opened at $21.53 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.15 billion, a PE ratio of 27.25, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.00. Infosys Limited has a twelve month low of $16.04 and a twelve month high of $23.63. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.28.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Infosys ( NYSE:INFY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.19. Infosys had a return on equity of 31.60% and a net margin of 17.28%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Infosys Limited will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on INFY. Investec lowered Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. HSBC raised shares of Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Infosys from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Infosys in a report on Friday, January 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Infosys has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.22.

View Our Latest Stock Report on INFY

About Infosys

(Free Report)

Infosys Ltd. is a digital services and consulting company, which engages in the provision of end-to-end business solutions. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Retail, Communication, Energy, Utilities, Resources, and Services, Manufacturing, Hi-Tech, Life Sciences, and All Other.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INFY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Infosys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infosys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.