Avior Wealth Management LLC Decreases Position in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Avior Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Free Report) by 13.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 898 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 138 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in STERIS were worth $185,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of STERIS during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in STERIS during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in STERIS during the third quarter worth about $67,000. Asset Dedication LLC increased its stake in shares of STERIS by 54.8% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 291 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of STERIS during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $150,000. 94.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get STERIS alerts:

STERIS Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:STE opened at $221.66 on Tuesday. STERIS plc has a one year low of $197.82 and a one year high of $248.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.61 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $211.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $224.77.

STERIS Dividend Announcement

STERIS ( NYSE:STE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.02. STERIS had a return on equity of 13.78% and a net margin of 8.02%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that STERIS plc will post 9.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 19th were given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 19th. STERIS’s payout ratio is currently 52.05%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Cary L. Majors sold 1,682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.32, for a total value of $365,532.24. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,471,363.04. The trade was a 12.88 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on STE. Piper Sandler raised shares of STERIS from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $230.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, October 24th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $265.00 price objective on shares of STERIS in a report on Monday, November 18th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of STERIS in a research report on Friday, November 8th. StockNews.com cut shares of STERIS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $260.00 price target on shares of STERIS in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $262.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on STE

STERIS Company Profile

(Free Report)

STERIS plc provides infection prevention products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; endoscopy accessories, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for STERIS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STERIS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.