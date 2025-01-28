Avior Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC)

Avior Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC – Free Report) (TSE:MFC) by 14.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,248 shares during the quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Manulife Financial were worth $225,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MFC. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in Manulife Financial by 13.5% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 28,063,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $829,374,000 after purchasing an additional 3,329,892 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP raised its holdings in Manulife Financial by 169.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 1,404,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,554,000 after acquiring an additional 883,624 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 1,067.3% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 686,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,080,000 after acquiring an additional 627,614 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 8.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,273,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $247,473,000 after acquiring an additional 616,517 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Manulife Financial in the third quarter valued at $17,412,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Manulife Financial alerts:

Manulife Financial Stock Performance

Shares of MFC opened at $30.36 on Tuesday. Manulife Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $21.54 and a 52-week high of $33.07. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.09.

Manulife Financial Increases Dividend

Manulife Financial ( NYSE:MFC Get Free Report ) (TSE:MFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $10.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.73 billion. Manulife Financial had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 16.11%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Manulife Financial Co. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 20th were issued a $0.296 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 20th. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.90%. This is a boost from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.42%.

Manulife Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; and Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment offers investment advice and solutions to retirement, retail, and institutional clients through multiple distribution channels, including agents and brokers affiliated with the company, independent securities brokerage firms and financial advisors pension plan consultants, and banks.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC – Free Report) (TSE:MFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Manulife Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manulife Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.