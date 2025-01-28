Avior Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON)

Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON – Free Report) by 5,040.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,416 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,369 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AAON were worth $284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AAON. Wasatch Advisors LP raised its position in AAON by 39.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 1,866,746 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $201,310,000 after purchasing an additional 525,132 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AAON by 212.3% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 656,552 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $57,278,000 after acquiring an additional 446,344 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in AAON by 258.8% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 330,397 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $37,014,000 after acquiring an additional 238,308 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in AAON by 9.6% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,729,498 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $186,509,000 after acquiring an additional 151,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in AAON by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,260,526 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $351,615,000 after purchasing an additional 150,207 shares during the period. 70.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Casey Kidwell sold 4,796 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.38, for a total value of $654,078.48. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,953 shares in the company, valued at $675,490.14. This trade represents a 49.19 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Gary D. Fields sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.03, for a total value of $4,621,050.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 64,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,488,868.85. This trade represents a 35.25 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 57,329 shares of company stock valued at $7,663,726 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 18.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AAON. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of AAON from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Sidoti downgraded AAON from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $102.00 to $111.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. DA Davidson increased their target price on AAON from $102.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Baird R W upgraded AAON from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.00.

AAON stock opened at $112.70 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 3.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $128.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $110.88. AAON, Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.54 and a 52-week high of $144.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.65 and a beta of 0.87.

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The construction company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $327.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $315.80 million. AAON had a return on equity of 24.98% and a net margin of 15.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that AAON, Inc. will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 29th. AAON’s payout ratio is currently 14.10%.

AAON, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and selling air conditioning and heating equipment in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: AAON Oklahoma, AAON Coil Products, and BASX. It offers rooftop units, data center cooling solutions, cleanroom systems, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, condensing units, geothermal/water-source heat pumps, coils, and controls.

