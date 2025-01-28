Avior Wealth Management LLC Has $211,000 Stock Holdings in BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:BLE)

Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:BLE – Free Report) by 15.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,077 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,706 shares during the quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II were worth $211,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC increased its position in BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 3,732,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,032,000 after buying an additional 48,807 shares during the period. Pathstone Holdings LLC increased its position in BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II by 20.8% during the third quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 974,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,968,000 after acquiring an additional 167,548 shares during the period. Leo Wealth LLC raised its stake in BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Leo Wealth LLC now owns 198,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,236,000 after purchasing an additional 19,082 shares during the last quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 135,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,528,000 after purchasing an additional 11,153 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 99,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,042,000 after purchasing an additional 4,807 shares during the last quarter.

BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II Stock Performance

NYSEAMERICAN:BLE opened at $10.64 on Tuesday. BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II has a 52-week low of $10.30 and a 52-week high of $11.41.

BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II Dividend Announcement

BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be issued a $0.054 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.09%.

BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests long-term and short-term investments, and money market funds. The fund primarily in investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from regular federal income tax.

Featured Articles

