Avior Wealth Management LLC Has $225,000 Holdings in Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX)

Avior Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX – Free Report) by 18.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,311 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 3,446 shares during the quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund were worth $225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund during the third quarter worth $55,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $101,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 34.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 38,592 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 9,885 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund during the second quarter worth about $142,000. Finally, Creekside Partners acquired a new position in Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund during the second quarter worth approximately $154,000. Institutional investors own 33.55% of the company’s stock.

Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Stock Up 0.4 %

FAX opened at $15.47 on Tuesday. Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Inc has a 12-month low of $14.56 and a 12-month high of $17.55.

Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Announces Dividend

About Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 24th will be given a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.80%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 24th.

Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Australia Limited and Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets of Asia, Australia, and New Zeland.

