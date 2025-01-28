Avior Wealth Management LLC Has $230,000 Position in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

Avior Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Free Report) by 13.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,006 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 454 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Textron were worth $230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TXT. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in Textron in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new position in shares of Textron in the third quarter worth about $42,000. Eastern Bank acquired a new position in shares of Textron during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in Textron during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Textron by 69.5% in the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 566 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TXT stock opened at $78.79 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.83. Textron Inc. has a one year low of $74.89 and a one year high of $97.33. The firm has a market cap of $14.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Textron ( NYSE:TXT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The aerospace company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.07. Textron had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 14.92%. The company had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3,778,060 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Textron Inc. will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TXT. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Textron from $87.00 to $79.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Textron from $104.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Vertical Research raised shares of Textron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Textron from $86.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Textron from $118.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Textron currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.45.

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, Textron eAviation, and Finance. The Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

