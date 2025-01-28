Avior Wealth Management LLC Has $230,000 Position in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Avior Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) by 21.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,412 shares of the company’s stock after selling 940 shares during the quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Endeavor Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy in the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Wesbanco Bank Inc. grew its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 4,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 134,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,055,000 after buying an additional 6,114 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 23,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,562,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Genesis Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xcel Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $232,000. 78.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Xcel Energy alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on XEL shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Xcel Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $70.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, January 13th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $74.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Xcel Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $69.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Xcel Energy from $71.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Xcel Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $71.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Xcel Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.50.

Xcel Energy Stock Performance

NASDAQ XEL opened at $67.99 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.16. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.79 and a 12-month high of $73.38. The company has a market cap of $39.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.18, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.42.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.93 billion. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.76% and a net margin of 13.67%. The company’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.23 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Xcel Energy Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 29th. Investors of record on Monday, January 6th will be given a dividend of $0.5475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 6th. This represents a $2.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. Xcel Energy’s payout ratio is 64.99%.

Xcel Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, purchasing, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through wind, nuclear, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar energy sources, as well as coal, natural gas, oil, wood, and refuse-derived fuels.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Xcel Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xcel Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.