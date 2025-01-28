Avior Wealth Management LLC Has $242,000 Position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH)

Avior Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Free Report) by 83.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,430 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,984 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 443.2% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Biltmore Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Finally, Bristlecone Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $87,000.

NYSEARCA TLH opened at $100.51 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.59. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $96.95 and a 12 month high of $111.83.

The iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury 10-20 Year TR index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of debt issued by the U.S. Treasury TLH was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

