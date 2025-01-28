Avior Wealth Management LLC Has $246,000 Stake in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Avior Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report) by 17.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,339 shares of the company’s stock after selling 283 shares during the quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $246,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 11,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,095,000 after acquiring an additional 811 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 40,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,456,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 24,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,456,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 36.3% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.46% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Laverne Evans Srinivasan sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.17, for a total value of $358,340.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,692 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,736,515.64. This represents a 17.11 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 777 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.64, for a total value of $145,796.28. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 149,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,029,475.56. This trade represents a 0.52 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $220.00 to $223.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Roth Mkm increased their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $182.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $186.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $203.47.

Take-Two Interactive Software Stock Performance

TTWO opened at $187.87 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $185.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $166.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $33.00 billion, a PE ratio of -8.88, a P/E/G ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 0.89. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 1 year low of $135.24 and a 1 year high of $192.14.

About Take-Two Interactive Software

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, LA Noire, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names, as well as other franchises.

