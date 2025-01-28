Avior Wealth Management LLC Has $267,000 Stock Position in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV)

Avior Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV – Free Report) by 31.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,549 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,154 shares during the quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF were worth $267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESGV. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 27.8% during the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 3,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares during the period. LifeGuide Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. LifeGuide Financial Advisors LLC now owns 145,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,255,000 after buying an additional 17,452 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT lifted its stake in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 336.4% in the fourth quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 4,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Finally, Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF during the fourth quarter worth $224,000.

Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF Stock Up 3.1 %

ESGV opened at $107.22 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $9.70 billion, a PE ratio of 26.02 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of $106.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.30.

Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (ESGV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE USA All Cap Choice index, a market-cap-weighted index of US all-cap companies screened for environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) criteria. ESGV was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

