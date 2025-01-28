Avior Wealth Management LLC Has $271,000 Stock Position in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN)

Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Free Report) by 24,520.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,231 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,226 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Fabrinet were worth $271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in Fabrinet by 70.4% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 138 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Kimelman & Baird LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fabrinet in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. NBC Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Fabrinet by 732.0% in the third quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 208 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in Fabrinet during the third quarter worth $52,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in shares of Fabrinet by 252.9% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 240 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. 97.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fabrinet Price Performance

NYSE:FN opened at $201.63 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.86 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $233.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $236.03. Fabrinet has a one year low of $159.69 and a one year high of $281.79.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Fabrinet ( NYSE:FN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The technology company reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.01. Fabrinet had a net margin of 10.28% and a return on equity of 18.08%. The business had revenue of $804.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $771.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Fabrinet will post 9.1 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FN. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Fabrinet in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $280.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley downgraded shares of Fabrinet from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $194.00 to $178.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Fabrinet in a report on Thursday, November 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $292.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $252.14.

About Fabrinet

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.

