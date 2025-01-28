Avior Wealth Management LLC Has $283,000 Holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Free Report) by 24.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,396 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 466 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $283,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VFH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 924,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,631,000 after acquiring an additional 41,153 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF by 97.8% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 443,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,714,000 after buying an additional 219,120 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 433,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,599,000 after buying an additional 8,462 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 358,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,458,000 after buying an additional 1,706 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 254,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,370,000 after buying an additional 17,027 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Financials ETF alerts:

Vanguard Financials ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Financials ETF stock opened at $125.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.43 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $121.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $113.84. Vanguard Financials ETF has a twelve month low of $92.53 and a twelve month high of $126.85.

About Vanguard Financials ETF

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VFH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Financials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Financials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.