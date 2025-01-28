Avior Wealth Management LLC Has $293,000 Stock Holdings in Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DBEF)

Avior Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DBEF – Free Report) by 15.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,074 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,301 shares during the quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF were worth $293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DBEF. NBC Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF by 135.5% during the 3rd quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 624 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF by 26.0% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 4,897 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter. Able Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Able Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,326 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $980,000 after acquiring an additional 1,676 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 61,748 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,595,000 after purchasing an additional 1,790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 38,876 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,615,000 after purchasing an additional 2,850 shares during the period.

Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF stock opened at $43.06 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.37 and a beta of 0.60. Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $37.39 and a 52 week high of $43.40.

The Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF (DBEF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of developed-market equities excluding North America. It is hedged for currency exposure from a USD point of view. DBEF was launched on Jun 9, 2011 and is managed by Xtrackers.

