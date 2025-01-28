Avior Wealth Management LLC Increases Holdings in Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL)

Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL – Free Report) by 31.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Texas Pacific Land were worth $227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 762,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $674,727,000 after purchasing an additional 27,884 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Texas Pacific Land by 21.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 462,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $411,943,000 after buying an additional 81,974 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Texas Pacific Land by 1.5% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 136,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $120,694,000 after acquiring an additional 1,984 shares during the last quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 3.5% in the third quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 99,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $87,764,000 after acquiring an additional 3,363 shares during the period. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 70,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,671,000 after acquiring an additional 6,598 shares during the last quarter. 59.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TPL opened at $1,251.12 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $28.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.19 and a beta of 1.68. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,324.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,082.83. Texas Pacific Land Co. has a 1 year low of $467.62 and a 1 year high of $1,769.14.

Texas Pacific Land ( NYSE:TPL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $4.63 EPS for the quarter. Texas Pacific Land had a net margin of 65.34% and a return on equity of 40.57%. The firm had revenue of $173.56 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.58 earnings per share.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd were paid a $1.60 dividend. This is an increase from Texas Pacific Land’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.17. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. Texas Pacific Land’s payout ratio is 32.84%.

In other news, CAO Stephanie Buffington sold 210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,388.33, for a total value of $291,549.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $810,784.72. This trade represents a 26.45 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders acquired 75 shares of company stock valued at $102,582 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Texas Pacific Land Corporation engages in the land and resource management, and water services and operations businesses. The company owns a 1/128th nonparticipating perpetual oil and gas royalty interest (NPRI) under approximately 85,000 acres of land; a 1/16th NPRI under approximately 371,000 acres of land; and approximately 4,000 additional net royalty acres, total of approximately 195,000 NRA located in the western part of Texas.

