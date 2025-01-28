Avior Wealth Management LLC Purchases 193 Shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) by 12.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,785 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Nucor were worth $208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NUE. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Nucor in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Coastline Trust Co acquired a new position in Nucor in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. bought a new position in Nucor in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC grew its holdings in Nucor by 45.6% during the 3rd quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 230 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nucor during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. 76.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Nucor alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Nucor from $168.00 to $152.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Nucor from $150.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $156.00 target price (down previously from $171.00) on shares of Nucor in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Nucor from $240.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Nucor from $170.00 to $166.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.63.

Insider Activity at Nucor

In other news, CFO Stephen D. Laxton sold 4,712 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.53, for a total value of $798,825.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 82,132 shares in the company, valued at $13,923,837.96. This trade represents a 5.43 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 4,968 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.72, for a total value of $793,488.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 85,376 shares in the company, valued at $13,636,254.72. The trade was a 5.50 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,680 shares of company stock valued at $3,452,524. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Nucor Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NUE opened at $121.98 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $130.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $143.34. Nucor Co. has a 1-year low of $112.25 and a 1-year high of $203.00. The firm has a market cap of $28.64 billion, a PE ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.28. Nucor had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 8.05%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.16 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Nucor Co. will post 8.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nucor Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This is a boost from Nucor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.26%.

About Nucor

(Free Report)

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: steel mills, steel products, and raw materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling structural steel products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products; and engages in the steel trading and rebar distribution businesses.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nucor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nucor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.