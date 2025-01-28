Avior Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 4,199 iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SLQD)

Avior Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SLQD – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 4,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SLQD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 203.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 139,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,048,000 after acquiring an additional 93,666 shares in the last quarter. Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC now owns 334,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,861,000 after purchasing an additional 30,379 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 380,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,198,000 after buying an additional 23,786 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its position in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 107,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,432,000 after buying an additional 15,238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 1,012,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,071,000 after acquiring an additional 12,605 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SLQD stock opened at $49.99 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.92. iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.70 and a fifty-two week high of $50.46.

iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 18th were paid a dividend of $0.1654 per share. This is a positive change from iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 18th.

(Free Report)

The iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (SLQD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade, USD-denominated corporate bonds with 0-5 years remaining to maturity. SLQD was launched on Oct 15, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.