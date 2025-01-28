Avior Wealth Management LLC Raises Position in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) by 428.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,928 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,563 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTD. CAP Partners LLC grew its holdings in Trade Desk by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. CAP Partners LLC now owns 6,403 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $702,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders increased its position in Trade Desk by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 10,613 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,247,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Trade Desk by 2.7% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,738 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Parisi Gray Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management now owns 4,534 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $533,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Resource Group grew its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 10,502 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. 67.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ TTD opened at $119.10 on Tuesday. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.56 and a 12 month high of $141.53. The company has a market capitalization of $58.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 195.25, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $125.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $113.80.

Trade Desk ( NASDAQ:TTD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $628.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $619.89 million. Trade Desk had a net margin of 13.34% and a return on equity of 13.17%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Jay R. Grant sold 18,524 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.35, for a total value of $2,210,839.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 169,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,225,528.40. This represents a 9.85 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 18,207 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.44, for a total transaction of $2,283,886.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 704,229 shares in the company, valued at $88,338,485.76. The trade was a 2.52 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 549,684 shares of company stock worth $68,444,576 over the last 90 days. 9.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank started coverage on Trade Desk in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $133.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Trade Desk from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Trade Desk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 30th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $114.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.13.

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

