Avior Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NUBD)

Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NUBD – Free Report) by 137.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,743 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,226 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 10,094.3% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 5,350 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 20.4% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 8,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 1,445 shares during the last quarter. SGL Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $210,000. Atomi Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $234,000. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $323,000.

Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

NUBD stock opened at $21.84 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.18. Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $21.26 and a 52-week high of $22.88.

Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

The Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NUBD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US investment-grade bonds selected for exhibiting certain environmental, social, and governance criteria. NUBD was launched on Sep 29, 2017 and is managed by Nuveen.

