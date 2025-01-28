Avior Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO)

Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO – Free Report) by 21.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,589 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,835 shares during the quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Veeco Instruments were worth $284,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VECO. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Veeco Instruments by 130.6% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,328 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 752 shares in the last quarter. 272 Capital LP acquired a new stake in Veeco Instruments during the third quarter worth approximately $50,000. KBC Group NV grew its stake in Veeco Instruments by 46.8% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,088 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Veeco Instruments by 116.2% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,626 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,949 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Veeco Instruments by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,864 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.46% of the company’s stock.

Veeco Instruments Price Performance

VECO opened at $23.99 on Tuesday. Veeco Instruments Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.47 and a 52-week high of $49.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.55. The company has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.77 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Veeco Instruments ( NASDAQ:VECO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.01. Veeco Instruments had a net margin of 11.34% and a return on equity of 10.92%. The firm had revenue of $184.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Veeco Instruments Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup raised Veeco Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of Veeco Instruments from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of Veeco Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Veeco Instruments from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Veeco Instruments from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Veeco Instruments currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.71.

Insider Activity at Veeco Instruments

In related news, CFO John P. Kiernan sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.67, for a total transaction of $71,675.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 80,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,297,671.14. This trade represents a 3.03 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Veeco Instruments Company Profile

(Free Report)

Veeco Instruments Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports semiconductor and thin film process equipment primarily to make electronic devices in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, China, Rest of the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers laser annealing, ion beam deposition and etch, metal organic chemical vapor deposition, single wafer wet processing and surface preparation, molecular beam epitaxy, advanced packaging lithography, atomic layer deposition, and other deposition systems.

