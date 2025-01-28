Avior Wealth Management LLC Reduces Holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC)

Avior Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) by 8.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,532 shares of the company’s stock after selling 339 shares during the quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies were worth $276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LGT Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 1,673.3% in the third quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies during the third quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 101.8% in the third quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. 82.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on GE HealthCare Technologies from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on GE HealthCare Technologies from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, GE HealthCare Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.00.

GE HealthCare Technologies Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of GEHC stock opened at $88.99 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $82.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.84. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $72.50 and a 12-month high of $94.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $40.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.11.

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $4.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.87 billion. GE HealthCare Technologies had a return on equity of 25.19% and a net margin of 8.56%. GE HealthCare Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GE HealthCare Technologies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 14th will be paid a $0.035 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 14th. This is an increase from GE HealthCare Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.16%. GE HealthCare Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 3.85%.

Insider Buying and Selling at GE HealthCare Technologies

In other news, CEO Roland Rott sold 3,577 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.48, for a total transaction of $309,338.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 24,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,101,291.04. This represents a 12.83 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

GE HealthCare Technologies Company Profile

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Ultrasound, Patient Care Solutions, and Pharmaceutical Diagnostics.

Featured Stories

