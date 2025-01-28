Avior Wealth Management LLC Reduces Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Avior Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 34.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,607 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 830 shares during the quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of UPS. IFS Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 232.3% during the fourth quarter. IFS Advisors LLC now owns 216 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. True Wealth Design LLC grew its stake in United Parcel Service by 397.7% in the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 214 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 408.2% during the third quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 249 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 720.0% during the third quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 246 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 60.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on United Parcel Service from $141.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Bank of America upgraded United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $156.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $159.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Barclays restated an “underweight” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Monday, October 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.24.

Insider Activity at United Parcel Service

In related news, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 7,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.57, for a total transaction of $1,015,025.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,098 shares in the company, valued at $6,249,229.86. The trade was a 13.97 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

United Parcel Service Stock Performance

Shares of UPS stock opened at $136.23 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $128.95 and a 200 day moving average of $130.76. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1 year low of $121.56 and a 1 year high of $158.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.00.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 5th. Investors of record on Monday, November 18th were issued a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 18th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 98.49%.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

