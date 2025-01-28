Avior Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,361 Shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (BATS:VSGX)

Avior Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (BATS:VSGX – Free Report) by 23.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,372 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,361 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF were worth $248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 16,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $920,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 69,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,998,000 after acquiring an additional 1,407 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $360,000. Appleton Partners Inc. MA bought a new position in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, Corrigan Financial Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Corrigan Financial Inc. now owns 15,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $942,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period.

Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF Stock Performance

BATS:VSGX opened at $58.13 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.91 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s fifty day moving average is $57.73 and its 200 day moving average is $58.81.

About Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF

The Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (VSGX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex USA Choice index, a market-cap-weighted index of global ex-US companies screened for environmental, social, and corporate governance criteria. VSGX was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

