Avior Wealth Management LLC Sells 2,000 Shares of Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF (NYSEARCA:DIVI)

Avior Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF (NYSEARCA:DIVI – Free Report) by 24.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,157 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF were worth $185,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF by 524.0% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 6,063 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $317,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF by 4.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF by 7.5% during the third quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc. now owns 9,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the period. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $350,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA DIVI opened at $31.55 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $782.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $30.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.57. Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF has a one year low of $29.51 and a one year high of $33.74.

The fund invests at least 80% of its assets in the component securities of the index and in depositary receipts representing such securities. The index is based on the Morningstar® Developed Markets ex-North America Target Market Exposure Index and is constructed by applying an optimization process to the Parent Index that aims to deliver a higher dividend yield than the Parent Index, while limiting expected tracking error to the Parent Index.

