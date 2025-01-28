Avior Wealth Management LLC Sells 2,521 Shares of M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO)

Avior Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO – Free Report) by 56.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,935 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,521 shares during the quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in M/I Homes were worth $257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of M/I Homes by 35.0% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 3,636 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $483,000 after acquiring an additional 942 shares in the last quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC grew its stake in M/I Homes by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 3,936 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of M/I Homes by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,226 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of M/I Homes during the 4th quarter worth $43,674,000. Finally, Burney Co. purchased a new position in shares of M/I Homes in the 4th quarter worth about $476,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of M/I Homes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Wedbush raised M/I Homes from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Monday, November 4th.

In related news, CFO Phillip G. Creek sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $3,200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 18,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,967,200. The trade was a 51.89 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

MHO opened at $138.09 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $145.17 and a 200 day moving average of $153.53. The company has a current ratio of 6.81, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. M/I Homes, Inc. has a 12 month low of $109.92 and a 12 month high of $176.18. The company has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a PE ratio of 7.40 and a beta of 2.29.

M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The construction company reported $5.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.94 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. M/I Homes had a return on equity of 19.94% and a net margin of 12.54%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.82 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that M/I Homes, Inc. will post 19.83 EPS for the current year.

M/I Homes, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction and sale of single-family residential homes in Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Minnesota, Michigan, Florida, Texas, North Carolina, and Tennessee. The company operates through Northern Homebuilding, Southern Homebuilding, and Financial Services segments.

