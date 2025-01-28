Avior Wealth Management LLC Sells 4,600 Shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust (NYSE:BCAT)

Avior Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust (NYSE:BCAT – Free Report) by 26.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,757 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,600 shares during the quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust were worth $193,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB acquired a new stake in BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $112,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $156,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust in the third quarter valued at about $234,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust during the third quarter worth about $238,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 17,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. 36.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust alerts:

BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust Price Performance

NYSE:BCAT opened at $15.44 on Tuesday. BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust has a fifty-two week low of $15.00 and a fifty-two week high of $17.18. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.10.

BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust Increases Dividend

BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.2891 per share. This represents a $3.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 22.47%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 15th. This is an increase from BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.

(Free Report)

–

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.