Avior Wealth Management LLC Sells 6,303 Shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT)

Avior Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT – Free Report) by 58.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,553 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,303 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $252,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 153,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,496,000 after buying an additional 12,980 shares during the last quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after acquiring an additional 879 shares during the period. Diversify Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 25.9% during the fourth quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC now owns 53,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,887,000 after acquiring an additional 10,957 shares during the last quarter. Diversify Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 48.4% in the fourth quarter. Diversify Wealth Management LLC now owns 45,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,474,000 after purchasing an additional 14,891 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $143,685,000.

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:VGLT opened at $55.87 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.70. Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 1-year low of $53.79 and a 1-year high of $63.41.

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th were paid a $0.2075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 24th.

Vanguard Long Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

