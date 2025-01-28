Avior Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD)

Avior Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 512 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $159,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BLD. TFG Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 1.1% during the third quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 2,975 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in TopBuild by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 919 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 0.6% in the third quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,360 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,181,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 10.3% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 387 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, Atlanta Consulting Group Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of TopBuild by 1.5% in the third quarter. Atlanta Consulting Group Advisors LLC now owns 2,699 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on BLD. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on TopBuild from $525.00 to $515.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of TopBuild from $475.00 to $410.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Evercore ISI downgraded TopBuild from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $443.00 to $381.00 in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn lowered TopBuild from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $437.00.

TopBuild Stock Down 0.2 %

TopBuild stock opened at $352.32 on Tuesday. TopBuild Corp. has a 12 month low of $302.70 and a 12 month high of $495.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.39 billion, a PE ratio of 17.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $345.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $377.52.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The construction company reported $5.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.62 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. TopBuild had a net margin of 11.66% and a return on equity of 26.40%. The company’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.43 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that TopBuild Corp. will post 20.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TopBuild Company Profile

TopBuild Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation and distribution of insulation and other building material products to the construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Specialty Distribution. It provides insulation products and accessories, glass and windows, rain gutters, garage doors, fireplaces, roofing materials, closet shelving, and other products.

