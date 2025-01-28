Avior Wealth Management LLC Trims Position in BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MVF)

Avior Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MVF – Free Report) by 11.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,774 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,475 shares during the quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in BlackRock MuniVest Fund were worth $181,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Indiana Trust & Investment Management Co lifted its holdings in BlackRock MuniVest Fund by 1.2% in the third quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management Co now owns 147,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,781 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund by 233.3% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in BlackRock MuniVest Fund by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 28,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 5,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in BlackRock MuniVest Fund by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 356,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,712,000 after purchasing an additional 5,504 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.16% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock MuniVest Fund stock opened at $7.20 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.36. BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.74 and a 12-month high of $7.64.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be paid a $0.036 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.00%.

BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade, long term municipal obligations that are exempt from federal income taxes.

