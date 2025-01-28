Axalta Coating Systems (AXTA) Expected to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA – Get Free Report) will likely be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.52 per share and revenue of $1,308,079.90 billion for the quarter. Axalta Coating Systems has set its FY 2024 guidance at 2.150-2.150 EPS and its FY24 guidance at $2.15 EPS.Investors that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Axalta Coating Systems had a return on equity of 24.92% and a net margin of 6.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. On average, analysts expect Axalta Coating Systems to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Axalta Coating Systems alerts:

Axalta Coating Systems Price Performance

Axalta Coating Systems stock opened at $37.17 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The stock has a market cap of $8.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.46. Axalta Coating Systems has a 12-month low of $30.40 and a 12-month high of $41.65.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on AXTA shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Axalta Coating Systems in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research raised Axalta Coating Systems from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Axalta Coating Systems from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Axalta Coating Systems in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Axalta Coating Systems presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Axalta Coating Systems

About Axalta Coating Systems

(Get Free Report)

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high-performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Mobility Coatings.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Axalta Coating Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axalta Coating Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.