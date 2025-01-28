Axalta Coating Systems (AXTA) Expected to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA – Get Free Report) will likely be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.52 per share and revenue of $1,308,079.90 billion for the quarter. Axalta Coating Systems has set its FY 2024 guidance at 2.150-2.150 EPS and its FY24 guidance at $2.15 EPS.Investors that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Axalta Coating Systems had a return on equity of 24.92% and a net margin of 6.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. On average, analysts expect Axalta Coating Systems to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Axalta Coating Systems Price Performance
Axalta Coating Systems stock opened at $37.17 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The stock has a market cap of $8.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.46. Axalta Coating Systems has a 12-month low of $30.40 and a 12-month high of $41.65.
About Axalta Coating Systems
Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high-performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Mobility Coatings.
