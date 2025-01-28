Azimut Exploration (CVE:AZM) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Azimut Exploration Inc. (CVE:AZM – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.58 and traded as high as C$0.63. Azimut Exploration shares last traded at C$0.61, with a volume of 29,155 shares changing hands.

Azimut Exploration Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of C$52.22 million, a PE ratio of 30.50 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 3.73 and a quick ratio of 5.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.58.

About Azimut Exploration

(Get Free Report)

Azimut Exploration Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for copper, gold, base metals, chromium, nickel, diamond, tellurium, bismuth, tungsten, tin, molybdenum, rhenium, indium, rare earth elements, uranium, zinc, silver, cobalt, and platinum group elements.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Azimut Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Azimut Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.