Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA) Shares Sold by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp decreased its stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA – Free Report) by 17.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 235,902 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 50,467 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria were worth $2,293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 102.4% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 142,116 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,381,000 after purchasing an additional 71,892 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the fourth quarter valued at about $112,000. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 30.8% during the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 40,007 shares of the bank’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 9,418 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Management Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the fourth quarter worth about $108,000. Finally, Diversify Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Diversify Wealth Management LLC now owns 103,042 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after purchasing an additional 12,173 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.96% of the company’s stock.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Stock Performance

BBVA opened at $11.41 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $66.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.56, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.00 and a 200-day moving average of $10.17. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. has a 1-year low of $8.65 and a 1-year high of $12.20.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Company Profile



Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA provides retail banking, wholesale banking, and asset management services in the United States, Spain, Mexico, Turkey, South America, and internationally. The company offers savings account, demand deposits, and time deposits; and loan products, such as residential mortgages, other households, credit card loans, loans to enterprises and public sector, as well as consumer finance.

