Barings Participation Investors (NYSE:MPV) Shares Sold by Mutual Advisors LLC

Mutual Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Barings Participation Investors (NYSE:MPV – Free Report) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,150 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Barings Participation Investors were worth $483,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of Barings Participation Investors during the 4th quarter worth about $61,000. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in Barings Participation Investors by 9.4% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 12,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 1,097 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Barings Participation Investors during the second quarter worth approximately $314,000. Schwallier Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Barings Participation Investors by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Schwallier Wealth Management LLC now owns 42,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $712,000 after acquiring an additional 918 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in Barings Participation Investors by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 82,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,367,000 after acquiring an additional 8,390 shares during the last quarter.

Barings Participation Investors Stock Performance

MPV stock opened at $16.05 on Tuesday. Barings Participation Investors has a 52-week low of $15.03 and a 52-week high of $17.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.63.

Barings Participation Investors Announces Dividend

Barings Participation Investors Profile

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 30th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a yield of 8.6%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th.

Barings Participation Investors is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Barings LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in below-investment grade, long-term corporate debt obligations which are directly purchased from its issuers.

