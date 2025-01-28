Bennett Selby Investments LP Grows Stock Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Bennett Selby Investments LP increased its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,035 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Bennett Selby Investments LP’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $472,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVGO. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division lifted its position in Broadcom by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 20,955 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,858,000 after buying an additional 3,707 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 4th quarter worth approximately $244,000. Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Broadcom by 829.8% in the 3rd quarter. Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,950 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,371,000 after purchasing an additional 7,095 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC raised its position in Broadcom by 943.3% in the third quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 20,136 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,473,000 after purchasing an additional 18,206 shares during the period. Finally, Motive Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Broadcom by 1,076.5% during the fourth quarter. Motive Wealth Advisors now owns 4,600 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 4,209 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Insider Activity at Broadcom

In other Broadcom news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 12,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.62, for a total value of $2,886,323.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 325,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,728,221.66. The trade was a 3.72 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Harry L. You sold 6,540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $1,569,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 30,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,308,000. This trade represents a 17.68 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 191,278 shares of company stock worth $44,964,800 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AVGO shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Broadcom from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Broadcom from $201.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Broadcom to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $225.83.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Broadcom

Broadcom Trading Down 17.4 %

AVGO opened at $202.13 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $947.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 164.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50 day moving average is $208.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $180.62. Broadcom Inc. has a 52 week low of $117.43 and a 52 week high of $251.88.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.03. Broadcom had a net margin of 11.43% and a return on equity of 28.00%. The firm had revenue of $14.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. Broadcom’s quarterly revenue was up 51.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. This is a positive change from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 192.50%.

Broadcom Profile

(Free Report)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.