BioSyent (CVE:RX) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

BioSyent Inc. (CVE:RX – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$10.89 and traded as high as C$11.15. BioSyent shares last traded at C$11.05, with a volume of 8,284 shares.

BioSyent Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 6.13, a quick ratio of 6.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$11.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$10.89. The stock has a market cap of C$128.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 0.93.

Insider Transactions at BioSyent

In other BioSyent news, Senior Officer Robert Joseph March sold 4,775 shares of BioSyent stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.65, for a total transaction of C$55,628.75. Also, insider FAX Capital Corp. sold 112,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.28, for a total transaction of C$1,267,557.28. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 349,144 shares of company stock worth $3,903,370. Insiders own 33.65% of the company’s stock.

About BioSyent

BioSyent Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires or licenses, develops, and sells pharmaceutical and other healthcare products in Canada and internationally. Its products include FeraMAX Pd Therapeutic 150 for the treatment of iron deficiency anemia; FeraMAX Pd Maintenance 45, a chewable supplement for the prevention of iron deficiency anemia; and FeraMAX Pd Powder 15, a powder form product used for preventing iron deficiency and iron deficiency anemia.

