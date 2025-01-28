BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHD) Shares Purchased by Avior Wealth Management LLC

Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHD – Free Report) by 7.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,974 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,562 shares during the quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund were worth $256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dakota Wealth Management raised its position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 133,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,554,000 after buying an additional 7,200 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 15,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund by 77.5% in the 4th quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 955,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,151,000 after purchasing an additional 417,067 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 92,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,079,000 after purchasing an additional 4,587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rivernorth Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 4,129,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,238,000 after purchasing an additional 66,534 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE:MHD opened at $11.99 on Tuesday. BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. has a one year low of $11.41 and a one year high of $12.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.27.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0595 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a $0.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.95%.

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income taxes.

